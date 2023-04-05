Charlottesville’s City Council plans to hold a “wrap-up” budget work session on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. in the Main Conference Room at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NW in Charlottesville. Members of the public can also view the meeting online at www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.

There will be time for public comment during the meeting, according to the agenda.

It’s the last work session for the 2024 fiscal year's budget, according to a council schedule. City Council plans to vote on approving the budget on April 11.