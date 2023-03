The Charlottesville City Council plans to discuss the city’s proposed budget on Thursday and also outside and nonprofit agencies, according to a meeting agenda.

Councilors will hold this year’s first public hearing on the budget on March 22.

Thursday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the large conference room at CitySpace at 100 5th St. NW in Charlottesville.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting can preregister online at www.charlottesville.gov/zoom.