Charlottesville’s city council and school board plan to hold a joint budget work session at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting is to be held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center at 1000 East Rio Road.

A public comment period is scheduled to follow the work session.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting virtually can pre-register online.

The proposed city and adopted school budgets are scheduled be presented to City Council on March 6. Last year, the final $214 million budget was passed in April.