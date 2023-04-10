A lot can happen in one month.

In early March, the City Council was looking at a general fund budget of $226.2 million, with a capital improvement fund of $98.9 million.

Last week, the general fund budget was penciled to climb to $230.4 million, and capital fund to swelled to $116.4 million. The amounts were discussed at an April 6 City Council work session and will likely be gaveled into an ordinance Tuesday.

Rogers told the five elected officials that larger-than-expected revenues meant a projected $10,415,798 surplus, but Rogers did not tell the five elected officials how to proceed.

"At the end of the day you are the leaders of this community," said Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. "And it is your decision."

Council appears ready to get spend 8.2% more than last year and take on $14.5 million in additional debt.

Looming over last week's discussion was Rogers's report that a full rebuild of Buford Middle School would cost about $92 million, including a $6.7 million auditorium that has, until now, been treated as an option.

"I would like to earmark the auditorium somehow," Councilor Brian Pinkston said at the meeting. "We need to get this project going."

The council budgeted $13.5 million more for Buford, including contingencies.

Other new capital expenditures were $600,000 for LED street lamps; $750,000 to put a sidewalk on Stribling Ave.; $75,000 to kill kudzu and other invasive plants, and $575,000 to renovate the lobby of City Hall.

The council was also informed that the planned construction of a new firehouse on the U.S. 250 Bypass would cost an additional $2 million, so they funded that too.

As for the general fund, the changes came mostly from non-profit organizations dissatisfied by the results of the so-called Vibrant Community Fund process, which initially awarded $2.1 million to 47 organizations.

Mayor Lloyd Snook initially worried that bolstering payments for some would trim payments to others.

"When we the trust the VCF Committee to make certain allocations and they're reviewing all this information and we are not, I think we should be very reluctant to decide that we are going to make different priority allocations," said Snook.

That's when fellow councilor Leah Puryear noted that the budget surplus allowed going beyond the initial $2.1 million.

"What you're doing is enhancing, rather than taking," said Puryear.

"That ends up giving me less heartburn," said Snook.

The Councilors' largest additional allocations were these:

- $225,000 to the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program for operations

- $186,993 to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center for rent

- $500,000 to the Legal Aid Justice Center's Pathway program, which provides direct aid for those facing eviction

- $100,000 to the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing agency for resident services

- $126,400 to Child Health Partnership

- $40,000 to the Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents.

Additionally, the councilors allocated $200,000 for anti-violence efforts, with a decision about who will get the money to be decided later in the year. In all, the additional spending on groups measured about $1.5 million with another $850,000 appropriated to study employee compensation.

Halfway through the budget work session, Rogers' phone inexplicably began playing Queen's 1979 single "Don't Stop Me Now." It didn't stop for nearly a minute.

"I just want to know who calls you and gets "supersonic man," said Snook, alluding to a line in the high-energy song.

"It wasn't a call," replied Rogers. "It was just one of those things."

"We needed that comic relief," said Krisy Hammill, the city's budget director.

Some city taxpayers have urged tax relief. While the budget doesn't call for an increase in the property tax rate, which is 96 cents per $100 of value, this year's residential tax assessments rose 11.94%; commercial values climbed 12.89%.

However, no would be tax-reducers spoke at last week's meeting. The only ones who spoke during the public comment portion were three people affiliated with groups seeking additional funding.

Tuesday's meeting will be the second reading of the fiscal 2024 budget ordinance, which includes the annual appropriations and the tax rate and tax levy ordinance. It is slated for 5:30 p.m.