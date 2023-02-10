Mount Zion First African Baptist Church plans on Saturday to host a screening of “Repairing the World,” a documentary film about the Pittsburgh community response to the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.

The attack on Oct. 27, 2018, resulted in the death of 11 people, making it the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The film, which premiered in 2022, interviews survivors, family members, Pittsburgh residents and leaders to show a “powerful display of unity in a moment of crisis,” according to the documentary’s website.

The event is planned to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Mount Zion First Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Ave. in Charlottesville.