As expected, the Charlottesville City Council approved the annual spending plan that was hammered out over the course of more than a dozen meetings during the past month. The local property tax rate will remain the same, but the 2024 fiscal year budget will spike more than 22% percent, due to two unanimous votes at a special meeting Tuesday evening.

“We have a pretty simple agenda,” said Mayor Lloyd Snook at the outset of the 10-minute meeting.

As it was last year, the property tax rate will remain at 96 cents per $100 of value. But the total annual budget grew by 22.2% over the current fiscal year, an increase largely driven by the decision to rebuild Buford Middle School for $86.3 million. The council’s budget vote indicates a commitment to incur $96.3 million in bond debt to fund Buford and other capital expenditures.

During an April 6 council work session at which they were informed of larger-than-expected revenues emerging after the budget process began, the councilors agreed to spend an additional $2.2 million from the general fund. Additionally, about $2 million unspent from the current fiscal year was rolled into the next general fund. Those amounts combined to create a 2024 general fund of $230.4 million, an 8.2% increase over last year’s general fund.

The budget ordinance approved Tuesday shows that the total fiscal 2024 budget will be $633.4 million. Last year’s total budget was $518.2 million.

In a third vote, the council agreed to set at 33% the amount of the annual personal property tax relief it would give owners of cars valued at $1,000 to $20,000.

“This is the remnant of Gov. [Jim] Gilmore’s no-car-tax promise,” said Todd Divers, the commissioner of revenue.

Krisy Hammill, the city’s budget director, made the presentation to the city council on Tuesday.

“Thanks again for pulling us over the finish line,” said City Council member Brian Pinkston.