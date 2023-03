The Charlottesville Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to convene on Thursday at 4 p.m. for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held at the bottom floor of the E. Market Street Parking Garage in City Space, 100 5th St. NE, Charlottesville.

The board works to hear and decide on appeals of zoning decisions, according to its website. It’s a “quasi-judicial” body whose members are sworn in by the Circuit Court to serve five year terms.