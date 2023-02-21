The Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review plans to meet on Wednesday.

The consent agenda includes a project update on the Belmont Bridge, as well as discussion of board elections and review of various applications.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. A registration link to attend the meeting virtually can be found online.

The Board of Architectural Review is responsible for reviewing applications and addressing design issues for new and existing structures, according to the city website.