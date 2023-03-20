Charlottesville's Board of Architectural Review plans to meet on Tuesday.

The meeting will include a preliminary discussion on a proposed hotel at 843 W. Main St., according to a meeting agenda. As drawn, the structure would contain 97 rooms across four floors.

The proposed hotel would be one of several along West Main, which is home to large players in hospitality such as Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott and Hampton Inn & Suites as well as smaller, more boutique brands such as the Graduate and the Quirk, among others.

The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. in CitySpace at 100 Fifth St. NE in Charlottesville. Virtual access via Zoom will also be available at https://charlottesville.gov/zoom.