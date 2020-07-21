After sustaining significant financial losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlottesville-based WorldStrides filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in federal court of the Southern District of New York, but says it will continue paying active employees.
The company said in court filings and a news release that the Chapter 11 filing will reduce its debt and allow it to continue operating. The shutdown of travel because of the pandemic canceled student travel and learning programs, the bulk of WorldStrides’ business.
The company was sold in 2016 to capital investment firms Metalmark Capital and Silverhawk Capital Partners.
WorldStrides said in the release that it intends to provide customer refunds. The bankruptcy also shouldn’t affect the timing of refunds or the status of future trips, according to the release.
In 2019, the company served 550,000 students and brought in about $650 million.
As of Monday, WorldStrides and its 22 entities had about $768 million in funded debt obligations, according to court records.
The company is expecting to exit bankruptcy by October 2020, though that timeline is contingent on court approval and other conditions, according to the release.
“Our industry has been at a standstill due to the pandemic,” said Robert Gogel, president and chief executive officer of WorldStrides, in the release. “We were on track to deliver record-level business activity across many of our brands, but COVID-19 has had a significant impact.
"Nevertheless, both our owners and our lenders continue to believe in the long-term opportunity for WorldStrides, and they are now reinvesting in our future. As a result, we will have significant new financing, reduced debt, and a stronger platform to continue serving our customers and growing our leadership position over the long term.”
