Charlottesville-based company seeking to open solar power plant in Orange County

ORANGE — Redfish Solar Partners, a Charlottesville-based company, has applied for a special-use permit to build a renewable energy facility on 96.6 acres of agriculturally zoned land in Locust Grove.

The land, on Catharpin Road, is owned by Catherine and Michael Mayo Jr. and is less than three miles from the Paytes community just over the Orange-Spotsylvania County line. The 422-acre Sol Madison facility — approved in 2017 for a special-use permit and purchased last year by Dominion Energy Virginia, is approximately three miles to the northeast of the subject property.

In an application submitted to Orange County Planning and Zoning last fall, Redfish has applied to build a 6.472-megawatt direct current, 4.999-megawat alternating current solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage facility on up to 45 acres of the parcel. The project is being pursued in partnership with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative.

The Orange County Planning Commission will open a public hearing on the special-use permit application at its meeting Thursday, and accept written comments through Feb. 23. The commission expects to consider its recommendation to the Orange County Board of Supervisors during its March 4 meeting. The board will schedule a public hearing after the commission makes its recommendation.