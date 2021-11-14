Charlottesville area hotels see fall surge

“We're finding a lot of weekends where you would have seen one wedding per venue, places trying to double book and spilling out into the week,” she said. “I’ve also seen leisure visitors extending their stay into the week, because average daily rate is high, especially on the weekends right now, people can get a more affordable hotel room during the week.”

Many hotels haven’t been able to open all their rooms — especially during the week — due to staffing levels, Cacatian said. The occupancy rate for October 2019 was 78.2%.

“It’s not a lack of demand, which is why you're seeing those high average daily rates, because the demand is definitely there,” she said. “It's just a lack of supply right now due to the shortage in the workforce.”

Due to the “make-up and the wealth” of people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, Cronberg said it was already challenging to find staff pre-pandemic.

“It's definitely incredibly more challenging now, just from my perspective,” he said. “At the beginning of September, we had 97 positions open at the resort. Typically, annually we would fluctuate up and down around 15 to 20.”

When he started in 2017, he said, housekeeping staff made $8.50 an hour. Those positions are now up to $17 an hour.