Three golf facilities the Charlottesville area have received grants to grow the game.

The Middle Atlantic Section of the Professional Golfers' Association of America has awarded Player Development Grants to Birdwood Golf Course and First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge in Albemarle County, as well as Spring Creek Golf Club in Zion Crossroads in neighboring Fluvanna County. Each club will receive a portion of the $25,000 grant money distributed across 16 golf facilities in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The money will be used to buy equipment, expand programming and fund expert instruction, according to a statement sent on behalf of mid-Atlantic chapter of the PGA of America.

The facilities were chosen due to “their unmatched dedication toward growing the game of golf among youth, diverse populations and newcomers to the sport,” according to the same statement.

Other golf clubs that received player development grants include:

Colonial Heritage Club in Williamsburg.

First Tee of DC in Washington, D.C.

First Tee Roanoke Valley in Roanoke.

Fox Hollow Training Center in Timonium, Maryland.

Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.

Lexington Golf and Country Club in Lexington.

Musket Ridge Golf Club in Myersville, Maryland.

Newport News Golf Club in Newport News.

Pine Ridge Golf Course in Timonium, Maryland.

Prince William Golf Course in Nokesville.

Steve Bosdosh Golf Academy in Ijamsville, Maryland.

The Federal Club in Glen Allen.

TPC Potomac in Potomac, Maryland.