Charlottesville-area buildings to light up green in honor of Mental Health Month

Several Charlottesville-area buildings will light up green between sunset and sunrise from May 16 until May 20 in honor of Mental Health Month, with a ceremony May 16 kicking off the week.

Albemarle County's County Office Building, Charlottesville City Hall, the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, University of Virginia Hospital, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and merchants from the downtown mall will light up green this week.

To celebrate the campaign’s inaugural year in the area, nonprofit Partner for Mental Health will host a lighting ceremony 8 p.m. May 16 at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. UVa Health System CEO Wendy Horton and Del. Robert Bell (R-Albemarle) will be speaking, according to a news release.

Mental Health Month was established in 1949 as an annual observance during the month of May to increase understanding of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans’ lives, as well as to celebrate recovery from mental illness. Green is internationally considered the symbolic color for awareness of mental illness, bipolar disorder and depression.

“For so many buildings of significance to participate in this effort toward increased mental health awareness is a sign that this community is acknowledging the need for improved care and support for those impacted by mental illness," Anna Mendez, executive director of Partner for Mental Health, said in a news release. "We are grateful to Albemarle County and Albemarle County Public Schools, the city of Charlottesville, UVa Hospital, Martha Jefferson Hospital, Friends of Cville Downtown and the regional jail for their willingness to demonstrate solidarity with community members living with mental illness and those who love and support them."

Partner for Mental Health helps people experiencing mental illness or the disease of addiction in the greater Charlottesville area to live self-directed lives in their home communities. For more information about PMH, visit partnerformentalhealth.org.