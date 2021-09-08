Charlottesville-area 9/11 remembrance events

Louisa County will hold a ceremony Saturday recognizing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
The ceremony will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Louisa County Office Building at the county’s Sept. 11 monument.
This year the program will be open to the public as both an in-person, outdoor event as well as a live, online event.
“The events of Sept. 11 impacted us all,” Bob Babyok, chairman of the Louisa Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “Our ceremony honors those tragically lost, those that heroically served, and all who are forever changed.”
The keynote speaker will be Captain David Bogozi, who played an integral role in the response at the Pentagon on the day of the attack. A former Battalion Chief for the City of Alexandria, Bogozi will share reflections from his first-hand perspective.
The ceremony will take place at the rear of the Louisa County Office Building at 1 Woolfolk Drive. Citizens may park in front of the COB, which is the side facing the courthouse, while the rear parking lot will be reserved for Fire, EMS and law enforcement.
Those with seating needs or other ADA-related requirements may contact Louisa staff at cking@louisa.org.
The ceremony will be streamed live on Louisa’s YouTube page, a link to which is available on the county website at louisacounty.com/79/Social-Networking.
Lake Monticello Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold a ceremony 4 p.m. Saturday at its 9/11 Memorial Garden, located at 10 Slice Road in Palmyra.
The Memorial Garden started in 2003, and a piece of steel from Tower 1 was added in 2011. It has now been expanded to include tributes to two Lake Monticello members who were killed in the line of duty while serving the residents of Fluvanna in 1989 and U.S. Navy Seaman Dakota Rigsby, of the Lake Monticello Fire Department, who was killed while serving on the U.S.S. Fitzgerald in the Sea of Japan.
Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Virginia will display 2,977 American flags at McIntire Amphitheater to remember those killed in the Sept. 11 attacks.
The ceremony will consist of a presentation of the flags, a locally produced rendition of the National Anthem and a prayer-led by Dan Moy, a local Ret. Colonel of 27 years. A moment of silence will be held at 8:46 a.m., the time when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and then attendees will be released by the sounding of taps.