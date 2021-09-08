Charlottesville-area 9/11 remembrance events

Louisa County will hold a ceremony Saturday recognizing the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Louisa County Office Building at the county’s Sept. 11 monument.

This year the program will be open to the public as both an in-person, outdoor event as well as a live, online event.

“The events of Sept. 11 impacted us all,” Bob Babyok, chairman of the Louisa Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “Our ceremony honors those tragically lost, those that heroically served, and all who are forever changed.”

The keynote speaker will be Captain David Bogozi, who played an integral role in the response at the Pentagon on the day of the attack. A former Battalion Chief for the City of Alexandria, Bogozi will share reflections from his first-hand perspective.

The ceremony will take place at the rear of the Louisa County Office Building at 1 Woolfolk Drive. Citizens may park in front of the COB, which is the side facing the courthouse, while the rear parking lot will be reserved for Fire, EMS and law enforcement.

Those with seating needs or other ADA-related requirements may contact Louisa staff at cking@louisa.org.