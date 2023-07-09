Charlottesville’s animal shelter is changing its operating hours for the rest of the summer.

Through Sept. 4, the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will be closed to the public on Mondays for staff training, development and facility cleaning.

Walk-in adoption appointments will be available from 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with evening appointments also offered. Adoption services will run from 12 to 6 p.m Friday through Sunday.

According to the SPCA, “An operational review of the shelter was recently conducted and this is the first recommendation that was received.”

The shelter has been going over and changing up policies, practices and staff this year in the wake of allegations of mismanagement and misconduct that started to pour in early in the year.

Current and former workers and volunteers accused upper management at the shelter of misconduct and mismanagement that negatively affected both workers and animals.

There were protests in front of the SPCA’s Berkmar Drive facilities, social media campaigns and a letter demanding changes signed by more than 100 people.

The SPCA eventually hired international law firm McGuireWoods to conduct an independent review of operations. In the aftermath of that review, the shelter’s chief Angie Gunter was replaced by interim Executive Director Sue Friedman in May.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to have time dedicated to enhancing staff skills and ensuring our animal operations run more efficiently,” Friedman said in a statement included in the announcement about the new summer hours. “We look forward to continuing to serve the public and will reassess our operating hours at the end of the summer.”

Other changes instituted under Friedman include the hiring of a new director to oversee foster, adoption, intake and rescue-transfer operations; a community cat and feline enrichment specialist; and a canine enrichment specialist as part of the Animal Behavior Department.

Friedman has also asked at least a dozen volunteers who were involved in the allegations and protests to take the summer off. Friedman previously told The Daily Progress that their presence causes “trauma” after everything that happened earlier this year.

The local SPCA is also currently offering reduced fees for adult cat and dog fosters through July 16.

During the “Empty the Shelters” event, the adoption fee for adult animals at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reduced to just $25. All animals included in the event will be spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped.

“As more animals enter our care during the busy summer months, we’re excited for the opportunity to place even more deserving pets in loving homes,” Emily Swecker, SPCA spokeswoman, said in a statement. “Now is a great time to welcome a new member to your family!”

The Empty the Shelters drive is made possible by a partnership between the Bissell Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, and MetLife Pet Insurance. The drive is a national campaign that is occurring at 335 shelters in 44 states.