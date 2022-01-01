Charlottesville Albemarle Airport sees passengers continue to return

But one of the big upcoming projects for the airport during the next year will be new internal escalators. Crawford said currently about 60% of passengers use the escalators to get to and from the American Airlines gates.

“Our passengers are going to see some change,” she said. “We're going to be putting a modular building behind the restaurant on the first floor and the seating area will be using that modular building.”

The temporary modular building will allow the contractor to work consistently, she said, as well as ensure that security requirements are adhered to at all times.

Another project is for new elevators to the long-term parking lot, which is a fully-funded project through the FAA. Originally, the existing elevator and pavilion was going to be replaced, but costs came back higher than what was estimated. Now the airport is going to build two covered walkways at the north and south stairs to the parking lot with two elevators.

“We'd already put in the new sets of stairs in 2014, so they were a great resource that we weren't willing to let go,” Crawford said. “The base of each one of those stairs in that parking lot will have a really nice elevator pavilion. You'll get in that, come up and come across.”