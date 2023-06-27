The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport was diverting flights from its runway on Tuesday as the airport dealt with "frequency issues."

It's the latest episode in what's become a series of unfortunate events for those traveling by air, after severe storms and air traffic controlling staffing issues over the weekend.

Two flights heading into CHO, an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, and a Delta Airlines flight coming in from Atlanta, were diverted to Richmond earlier Tuesday.

The flight from Atlanta landed in Richmond around noon, while the flight from Charlotte landed at 1 p.m., 38 minutes later than scheduled.

“It’s not just our airport,” Stewart Keys, marketing specialist at CHO, told The Daily Progress. Flights were delayed and redirected into D.C. airports and throughout the mid-Atlantic on Sunday due to communications and radar issues.

Keys told The Daily Progress there is a “frequency” issue in Northern Virginia, and airlines are currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address the issues.

“We're trying our best to collect as much information as we can to see if there's anything that [CHO] can do,” Keys said.

Jonathan Gardner, one of more than two dozen passengers on the flight from Charlotte, told The Daily Progress the flight was initially delayed because of a “frequency issue” all the way to Charlottesville. He said passengers were informed of a radar breakdown that was causing issues at the airport that made it unsafe to fly into Charlottesville.

“They made it sound like it was a total stop on the Charlottesville airport,” he said.

Gardner described the passengers landing in Richmond Tuesday as "surly" as they deplaned and began the wait for a 2:30 p.m. shuttle bus to carry them to their final destination in Charlottesville.

Keys said the majority of CHO’s flights for the rest of the day will be affected. Most flights will be delayed, but some may be canceled or diverted.