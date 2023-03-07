The Charlottesville-based construction nonprofit Building Goodness Foundation is holding a free International Woman’s Day event featuring two speakers on Wednesday morning.

The event features Niya Bates and Zuliana Cristabel López Toledo. Bates is a Ph.D. candidate in history and African American studies at Princeton who has worked to help preserve rural African American community history in Central Virginia, according to a foundation statement. Meanwhile, Toledo serves as the assistant director of the Colegio Horizontes school in Guatemala, which was built in partnership with the Building Good Foundation.

It’s the fourth time that the foundation has celebrated International Women’s Day with an event focusing on building a gender-equal world, according to the foundation. This year’s theme, “Embrace Equity,” emphasizes the ability to challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination and seek out inclusion, according to the foundation.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday in Old Trinity Church at the corner of 10th Street and Grady Avenue, across from Charlottesville’s Dairy Market. Registration is required to hold a seat and is available at www.buildinggoodness.org/iwd.