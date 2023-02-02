The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced its second annual State of the Community event.

The Feb. 17 event is set to feature members from city and county government, education institutions and local businesses.

“The Chamber is uniquely positioned to bring diverse groups together and build energy around big ideas,” said the chamber’s outgoing president and CEO, Elizabeth Cromwell, in a statement. “Our State of the Community is designed to spark important conversations that will shape our community’s future.”

Cromwell announced her resignation last month. Andrea Copeland, the chamber’s director of committee engagement, will serve as interim president starting Feb. 17.

Planned panelists at the event include Charlottesville City Manager Michael Rogers, Albemarle County Executive Jeff Richardson, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, Piedmont Virginia Community College President Jean Runyon, Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Haas, New Hill Development Corporation CEO Yolunda Harrell and Culinary Concepts AB CEO Antwon Brinson, who competed on HBO’s “The Big Brunch.”

The chamber event is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Abbott Auditorium at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. Event registration is open at www.cvillechamber.com. Admission is $60 for members of the chamber and $75 for nonmembers.