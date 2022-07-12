 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Chamber’s Minority Business Alliances seeks nominations for Vanguard Award

  • 0

The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business Alliance is seeking nominations for its 2022 John F. Bell Sr. Vanguard Award.

The award recognizes a minority business or individual who promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in the local business community, according to a news release.

Bell, the award’s namesake, opened the J.F. Bell Funeral Home in 1917. The funeral home is still operating and is area's oldest existing business owned by people of color, according to the company.

The chamber's Minority Business Alliance established the award in Bell’s honor in 2015. Previous recipients include the Community Investment Collaborative, Eugene and Lorraine Williams, and William Jones III. Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 5.

The winner will be announced Sept. 9 at the alliance’s 10th anniversary gala. Tickets for the event can be purchased at CvilleChamber.com/mba.

People are also reading…

The group is looking to recognize someone who displays high business and personal integrity and has made significant contributions in the area of business diversity, according to the award’s webpage. Additional criteria include understanding the importance of community service and mentoring minority entrepreneurs in order to develop future business leaders.

To nominate an individual or business, go to business.cvillechamber.com/form/view/23671.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice property to be auctioned off

Justice property to be auctioned off

Nearly half of a 4,500 acre property in Albemarle County’s rural area that’s owned by the West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family will go to auction later this month.

CATEC in need of building trades instructor

CATEC in need of building trades instructor

“We have 60 students that have signed up because they want to learn building trades. If we don't have an instructor, that’s 60 potential future employees that aren't gonna get the opportunity to learn it.”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka parliament to hold vote on July 20 for new president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert