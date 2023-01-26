Central Virginia housing summit to be held in March

The Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership plans to hold its second annual housing summit in Charlottesville this March.

The theme of this year’s event is “Coming Back Home,” recognizing the role local and regional housing policies play in communities’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the group.

The March summit is set to include sessions on short- and long-term rentals, affordable housing in college towns and efforts to prevent rural displacement.

The regional housing partnership is an advisory board that was created by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to aid in the coordination and effectiveness of housing needs in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Nelson and Greene.

The summit will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 24 at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel at 212 Ridge McIntire Road in Charlottesville. Tickets are available online.