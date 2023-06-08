With current Executive Director Peter Thompson set to retire in December, the Center at Belvedere has started searching for a “dynamic leader” to fill the position.

The nonprofit organization provides opportunities for older communities in the Charlottesville area to pursue healthy aging and combat loneliness and social isolation. The programming includes classes in the fine and performing arts, language, finances and fitness, social engagement and special events in order to meet the changing needs of older adults.

The new executive director will work alongside the board of directors to make healthy aging a priority in communities, in addition to expanding existing opportunities at the center, according to a statement from the group.

Thompson led the center for 23 years, seeing it through the pandemic and the construction of the Center at Belvedere in 2020. Previously a senior center located on Hillsdale Drive, the move to its current location off Rio Road northeast of Charlottesville more than doubled the size of the space, which includes a performing arts wing, a Greenberry’s Coffee, a medical clinic and a travel agency.

After seeking input from center members, staff and volunteers, a search is currently underway for a new executive director, with a target start date of Oct. 30.