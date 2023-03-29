If you’re looking for a cheap bite for lunch on Thursday, you might find it at an unlikely source: the Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center parking lot, where culinary students from CATEC will serve up Indian fusion food out of the Technical Eats! food bus.

It’s this year’s second iteration of the ‘Food Bus Wars,’ which prepare culinary students in the elements of food business. Students develop menus, manage grocery budgets and cook the food.

“Food Bus Wars give our second-year students the opportunity to practice all areas of entrepreneurship as it relates to the culinary industry,” said U.S. government and personal finance instructor David Topper in a CATEC statement.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all items will cost less than five dollars, according to a CATEC statement. The third and final food war is scheduled for April 27.