A private foundation is calling on Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Public Schools to publicize each division’s plans for the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center.

“Let us get some sunshine on this, because CATEC is a valued institution in this community,” CATEC Foundation President Linda Seaman told The Daily Progress. The CATEC Foundation provides scholarships to CATEC students and promotes technical and vocational education.

The foundation asked for each school division to make a public five-year plan for the technical school in a resolution.

“Such detailed plans should include anticipated enrollment by both school divisions and adult programs, tuition costs, scheduling, anticipated course offerings and proforma commitments to funding both operations and new capital investments,” the resolution said.

CATEC is currently jointly owned and operated by city and county schools, but that’s set to change July 1, 2024.

In the fall of 2022, Albemarle County schools announced its intention to buy Charlottesville’s interest in CATEC.

County schools made a formal offer in December 2022, dissolving the 1969 operating agreement and forcing city schools to sell its stake or buy Albemarle’s.

Then, the Charlottesville City School Board voted to take sole ownership of CATEC in February. The deal is scheduled to close in late July, according to county schools spokesman Phil Giaramita.

Giaramita said since CATEC was no longer going to be under the county’s purview, it wasn’t up to the county to make a plan.

“The responsibility really lies with the city. They're going to be the owners of the facility,” Giaramita told The Daily Progress.

It is unclear what CATEC’s future will be once Charlottesville City Schools takes over in a little more than a year. County schools superintendent Matt Haas is meeting regularly with his counterpart in the city, Royal Gurley, according to a press release from the city school division.

Haas and Gurley are discussing finances, human resources, programming and infrastructure, among other issues, according to the press release. Still, whether county students—who currently make up about 75% of CATEC’s enrollment—will be able to attend isn’t certain.

“There’s been no firm agreement about that,” Giaramita said. “But it is a very positive development that the city has been very forthcoming with us in terms of meeting and very interested in joining with us to ensure that the transition is a smooth one.”

Charlottesville schools officials said the greater number of county students encourages city schools to keep CATEC accessible to Albemarle students.

“Since the majority of current CATEC students are from ACPS, we are incentivized to sustain a program that meets their needs. In short: their success at CATEC is our success,” the division told The Daily Progress via email.

Seaman wondered about the school’s financial future.

“If [the county] isn’t going to buy it…how will that affect financing?” Seaman asked.

Today, the two school divisions split the costs of maintaining the facility.

Albemarle County, which has more students at CATEC, pays a proportionately larger amount to fund the school. Charlottesville City Schools contributed $613,638 to CATEC’s operating budget for the 2021-22 school year. Albemarle gave CATEC roughly $1.98 million for the same period.

Whether the county school division makes further contributions to fund CATEC depends on whether it has students at the technical school, and county school officials told The Daily Progress that they don’t have an answer for that just yet.

City school officials said they are also still discussing just how county students might be involved in CATEC in the future.

“In just the two months since this decision was announced, we have accomplished a lot, and within a few weeks, we expect to finalize some foundational decisions that we believe will help address questions the Foundation or community might have about CATEC programs, logistics, current CATEC staff, and students,” the division said.

Giaramita pointed out that Albemarle County Schools had started developing a plan when the division made its offer to the city in December.

“But once the city decided to buy the facility, there was no reason for us to go any further in terms of developing a plan,” Giaramita said. “We were specific about one point in our offer to the city, and that's important to us at this time, and that is the status of students.”

The offer the county presented to the city in December allowed city students to attend CATEC for free for three years. For seven years after that, city students who wanted to attend CATEC would have paid discounted tuition, according to county officials.

According to admissions information on CATEC’s website this week, out-of-district students will pay $2,000 in tuition next school year.

Seaman emphasized that the entire community has an interest in CATEC’s future.

“People want to see their city government and their county government and their school boards working together for the greater good,” she said.