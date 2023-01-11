CATEC Board and Joint Board to meet next Tuesday

The Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center Board and Joint Board will hold in-person meetings next Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the CATEC Academic Suites.

The CATEC Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The joint board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at CATEC's location at 1000 Rio Road E. in Charlottesville

CATEC is jointly operated by Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Public Schools. The CATEC Board comprises three members from each division’s school board. The CATEC Joint Board includes full school boards from each base division.

More information on upcoming and past board meetings can be found at www.catec.org/page/catec-center-board.