Charlottesville's transit system is seeking input from the community to improve the area's bus service.

Charlottesville Area Transit, or CAT, has launched an online survey to gather insights and ideas that CAT says will directly influence the evolution of bus service over the next decade.

As a token of appreciation, CAT is offering participants the opportunity to win a $50 gift card if they submit their responses before July 31.

In addition to the survey, CAT is hosting a pop-up event at City Market from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

Attendees can engage in face-to-face discussions with CAT representatives and voice thoughts and concerns as well as contribute more real-time input towards improving bus service in and around Charlottesville.