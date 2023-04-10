Albemarle County police say they have recovered the vehicle stolen at gunpoint from a Lyft driver in Crozet in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday.

The two suspects, however, remain at large, according to authorities.

Officers with the Albemarle County Police Department said Sunday they responded to a reported carjacking in the 1200 block of Blue Ridge Avenue in a residential area near downtown Crozet at about 3:11 a.m. that day.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a Lyft driver had picked up two individuals in the 600 block of Elizabeth Avenue in the City of Charlottesville and transported them to Crozet,” police said in a statement. “After arriving in Crozet, the suspects displayed a firearm and told the Lyft driver to exit the car. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle.”

The vehicle was seen headed toward Jarmans Gap, according to reports.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, police said.

The car, a white 2015 Toyota Corolla, was discovered in Waynesboro Sunday evening, a police spokeswoman confirmed on Monday.

The suspects in the case, however, have not been found, she said.

“The two suspects are described as one white male and one black male, teenagers (16- or 17-years-old), and wearing all black clothing,” according to a police statement.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.