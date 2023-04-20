The independent candidate for the White Hall seat on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has said he won’t be accepting any campaign donations from “developers or other special interest groups.”

The incumbent Democrat Ann Mallek isn’t making that promise.

“I’d say that’s his choice,” Mallek told The Daily Progress when reached by phone.

Mallek has already accepted campaign donations from the people and groups her challenger Brad Rykal has dismissed. Her top donor to date this year is Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Properties, which contributed $10,000 between the start of 2023 and March 31, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Mallek’s total campaign donations in the first quarter of the year total $15,500.

Seminole Trail or its principal, local real estate magnate Richard Hewitt, have been Mallek’s top donors in every election she’s run since 2012, contributing a combined $43,000 to Mallek since she was first elected in 2007.

“These are people outside of White Hall putting in large amounts of money trying to gain influence in Crozet and White Hall,” Rykal told The Daily Progress.

Rykal, a political newcomer, brought in a total of $1,450 in campaign contributions in the first quarter of the year.

The number pales in comparison to the numbers Mallek has achieved, but Rykal said his decision to not accept developer dollars is not a matter of sour grapes.

He said campaign contributions don’t necessarily mean there’s a conflict of interest or that any candidate in this year’s races is in the pocket of developers — but that is the perception.

“There is a perception when I talk to people in White Hall,” Rykal said. “Whether or not there’s a conflict of interest, the appearance of a conflict of interest is a concern.”

There has been tremendous development in Crozet over the past several years.

Between the drafting of the first Crozet Master Plan in 2004 and today, Rykal said, “we went from 3,000 to 12,000 people, we built a whole lot.”

White Hall District residents were also promised a whole lot, he said, in terms of infrastructure that would accompany that development.

“Infrastructure never came,” he said. “I think it’s fair to say that the growth happened but none of the other stuff came in. There’s substantial capital improvement projects that need to be made.”

He pointed to the parts of Crozet and the surrounding area where sidewalks are overgrown or nonexistent.

The infrastructure projects that are undertaken, he said, are too few and too far between.

A roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Route 151 took more than a year of construction, detours and delays — and only after congestion in what is a largely rural corner of Western Albemarle became untenable.

The county has received funding for three more roundabout projects: at Route 53 and Route 20 near the trailhead of the Saunders-Monticello Trail, at John Warner Parkway and Rio Road East near the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center and at Old Lynchburg Road and Fifth Street Extended.

Too many of the projects that are getting priority, Rykal said, are outside of the White Hall District, which is not only growing but is struggling with the growth it’s experienced already.

“I think a lot of infrastructure projects get prioritized outside of White Hall,” Rykal said. “What I’ve seen and what people who are engaged citizens here in White Hall see as well is that the projects out here are not on the top of priority list.”

An emphasis on “infrastructure before development,” Rykal said, is a key plank in his platform and a key difference between himself, a Wisconsin-born soldier and defense contractor-turned-author and podcaster in Crozet, and his opponent Mallek, an Albemarle native who has managed her family farm in Earlysville since 1983.

Mallek, for her part, has not been silent on the need for improved infrastructure in her White Hall District. She has admitted in the past that new development has produced new demands on district residents and infrastructure is often tardy.

At her own campaign launch in February, Mallek highlighted some of the very same concerns Rykal has voiced.

“We have around Crozet neighborhoods that come with sidewalks and bike lanes,” Mallek told The Daily Progress at the time. “Then, right next to that, is an older neighborhood built 20 years ago, when none of those were required.”

Mallek, who has said she plans this to be her last campaign, said in February that she intends to make those projects, as well as affordable housing, cornerstones of her last four years on the board if elected.

Throughout her long career in county politics, she has on multiple occasions championed what infrastructure projects have been won for her district, whether that be roadway projects such as the new roundabout or the Crozet Library opened in 2013.

What she said she will not support is drawing a line between residents of Albemarle County and suggesting that some are more significant than others, that some dollars count more or that some opinions have greater influence.

“Some of the largest obstacles to productive local governance are exclusion, condemnation, and the imaginary lines and slogans meant to divide us,” Mallek said in a statement sent to The Daily Progress. “Lumping people into groups and judging them, whether by their occupation, where they live, or any superficial aspect undermines the positive relationships that we can otherwise create when we enter situations with an open mind instead.”

Rykal said he doesn’t disagree with Mallek’s assertions. He said there is a fair point to be made that there are developers who live and work and build in the White Hall District who deserve to play a part in the politics there, just as every citizen does.

“All those people are key stakeholders in White Hall and they should absolutely have influence in what’s going on,” he said. “But I’m here right now. I’m in Crozet. If there’s sidewalks, I walk on the sidewalks with my family; my kids go to the schools; we play at the parks; when we do or don’t get something, we see that.”

And too often over the past several years, he said, the White Hall District has not been getting enough under the current leadership.

The election for the White Hall seat is Nov. 7.