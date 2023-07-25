The year 1970 was pivotal for James F. “Phil” Dulaney. It was the year that his father died, an event that put the 19-year-old on track to take charge of a business empire that included hundreds of acres atop Afton Mountain, including one of America’s most storied mansions. It was year that ushered in the decade known for oil price shocks and competing technologies that would diminish Dulaney’s fuel-oil business. It also was the year that his mountaintop hospitality businesses were bypassed by an interstate highway.

Dulaney, 72, died July 15 at a senior living facility from complications from diabetes and heart disease, according to an obituary published by Staunton’s Coffman Funeral Home.

“Phil Dulaney captured our hearts, freed our souls, and gave us a mountaintop that brought us wonderful memories many years ago,” wrote Carrie Austin Eheart in a Facebook post.

In her online group that often rebuked his stewardship, Eheart long expressed hope that Dulaney would repair his properties, including the famed Swannanoa palace, where turn-of-the century grandeur shines past threadbare wallcoverings, flaking plaster and overgrown grounds.

“It may all be different from the way we once knew it, but I can honestly say that I admire Phil Dulaney for holding on to this land no matter what came his way,” Eheart wrote upon news of his death.

Dulaney, who played football while attending the University of Virginia, would go on to earn a Master of Business Administration from the University of Richmond and take the helm of his father’s holdings as a 21-year old in 1972.

One business that Dulaney inherited was Charlottesville Oil Inc., a firm that distributed fuel oil for home heating and operated an array of Gulf service stations, Dulaney’s friend Bob Girard told the Daily Progress.

“There were Gulf stations everywhere,” according to Girard, who said Dulaney hired him in 1977 to sell TBA — tires, batteries and accessories — to all Gulf stations within a 40-mile radius.

But headwinds hit Charlottesville Oil: the mid-1970s energy crisis which spiked petroleum prices, the advent of efficient heat pumps and the entrance of a new competitor called Tiger Fuel in the early 1980s.

“Tiger was taking away a lot of their business, and people were moving over to electric and gas to heat their homes,” said Girard. “Who do you know that uses fuel oil now? It died out.”

Meanwhile, on Afton Mountain, another storm was brewing.

After his father’s death, Dulaney became the lead owner of Skyline Swannanoa Inc., a company owning and operating lodgings, eateries and a fuel station at Rockfish Gap. The cluster of buildings occupied the only motorway between Charlottesville and Waynesboro: U.S. 250, the gateway to the Blue Ridge Parkway to the south and the Skyline Drive to the north.

In 1970, however, Interstate 64 punched through the mountain and linked Waynesboro and Charlottesville with a stoplight-free journey.

There, at what would become Exit 99, Dulaney’s Howard Johnson restaurant with its distinctive orange roof would continue to operate for at least two more decades beside a gas station, a set of guest lodges and the Skyline Parkway Motel. Higher up the peak was his modernistic Holiday Inn with a restaurant eventually called Dulaney’s.

The gem in the mountain crown was Swannanoa.

A 52-room mansion clad in white marble and modeled after the great palaces of Renaissance Italy, Swannanoa was built in 1912 by Richmond financier James H. Dooley, a summer home celebrating his wife, who reportedly adored swans.

Long leased by a philosopher-artist named Walter Russell and his second wife, Swannanoa became a quirky tourist attraction as headquarters for their University of Science and Philosophy, an unaccredited correspondence school later run by Russell’s widow and devotees.

While the general public may have seen Swannanoa as belonging to the Russells, they and their proto-New Age university were renters, and the university gave up its lease in 1998.

Dulaney went to work. In 1999, he was living in Swannanoa and overseeing a planned multi-million-dollar renovation to remake the mansion into an inn. He spoke of fending off offers to buy the Tiffany window which depicts Dooley’s wife, Sallie May, as a toga-clad roman matron.

“His dream was to fully protect and restore Swannanoa,” retired architect Edward Eichman Jr. told the Daily Progress. “The project never got to completion.”

What Dulaney and Eichman did accomplish was an exterior stabilization including new downspouts, repointed marble, and a rebuilt roof consisting of a hidden membrane beneath Italian-made clay tiles.

“The original manufacturer still had matching pieces available,” said Eichman. “So it was pretty much able to be returned to its original condition.”

And nearly 90 years after the first roofing order, which occurred before the introduction of trans-Atlantic telephone service, the Italian firm still had a record of the original Swannanoa paperwork.

“Sometimes you get lucky,” said Eichman.

Less lucky was the Charlottesville Oil employee who barged into the firm’s Ivy Road office while Eichman and Dulaney were conferring. The architect said the employee was complaining that his remote office had a leaky roof, but then Dulaney showed the man that the headquarters was also dripping water.

“He said, ‘Oh, OK, you’ve got more problems than I have,’ and then he left,” recalled Eichman.

Such leaks were among the building code deficiencies that Albemarle County eventually cited and which led Dulaney in February to demolish the single-story Ivy Road office building.

“What Phil didn’t do was fix roofs,” said Girard, a former Charlottesville Oil employee.

A glimpse at satellite photos shows holes in the roof at the former service station and the former lodging office turned tourist center on the Afton Mountain property. And yet Dulaney, Eichman estimates, did spend about half a million dollars to keep water out of Swannanoa.

“Phil just wasn’t able to able to have more done,” said Eichman. “He committed to understake the extent of what we were able to do because of his passion for the property.”

Dulaney’s hands-on approach included calling in a 2011 burglary at the shuttered HoJo’s.

“I pulled up in broad daylight and there was a pickup truck out back,” Dulaney testified at a criminal hearing, according to contemporary reporting in The Daily Progress. “The restaurant is closed, but I go by every couple of days to check on it.”

In 2010, Dulaney swung open the Swannanoa doors to the public and could often be seen greeting visitors after they paid $6 for walk-through tours. In recent years, as health issues curtailed his mobility, Dulaney found in his wife a similarly tenacious businessperson. As the mansion’s events director, Sandi Dulaney has unleashed hundreds of photo shoots, costume parties, zen retreats and wedding rentals.

Today, the general admission price has risen to $25, but now it’s a guided tour. The decay evident at Exit 99, however, continues.

Within a decade of his Swannanoa waterproofing, Dulaney’s peripheral properties crumbled. The HoJo’s closed, the Skyline Parkway Hotel and several of the guest cottages were torched by arsonists. In the early part of the new century, the modernist motel lost its affiliation with Holiday Inn, closed its restaurant and then dwindled, bit by bit, as Dulaney allowed guest rooms to serve as storage for company records, cast-off furniture and garbage.

Similar detritus has been seen stacked between the wings of a unique building near the mansion, a garage for both horse-drawn and horseless carriages. Vines cover the Italianate water tower, and the once-manicured garden terraces are collapsing and cloaked in weeds.

“The way it looks it now is not the way we remember it,” Eheart, the operator of the Saving Afton Mountain Facebook page, told the Daily Progress.

Complicating matters for code enforcers is the fact that the Nelson-Augusta county line bisects Swannanoa. Complicating matters for would-be developers is that several parcels within the Skyline Swannanoa footprint belong to other parties, the result of a failed Depression-era effort to create a country club-based subdivision.

While efforts to reach the widow Dulaney to learn the future of the palace were unsuccessful, public records suggest that the family has lately begun paring away some of its properties.

Last year, workers began redeveloping a former Dulaney-owned service station and tire shop parcel at the corner of Seminole Trail and Greenbrier Drive into a WaWa market. In May, Augusta-based Holtzman Oil announced that it had been entrusted to take over the customer list of Charlottesville Oil.

Another facet in the makeup of Skyline Swannanoa is that one of Charlottesville’s wealthiest men, Wendell Wood, remains a minority owner in the firm. Wood declined to return calls from The Daily Progress this week while his son Hunter Wood said the family was mourning Dulaney’s passing.

“There’s been an ongoing good relationship with that family for 80 years,” Hunter Wood told the Daily Progress. “Phil Dulaney was a great man.”

The architect who oversaw Swannanoa’s waterproofing two decades ago recalls that Dulaney never expected to inherit so many things at such a young age.

“He was just overwhelmed with all of this real estate and all of these commercial operations,” said Eichman. “He was never really able to get a handle on the management and the fixing up of the real estate.”