It’s one of the busiest times of the year for hotels in Charlottesville, as tourists and wedding parties flock to the area and scramble to book rooms. But the summer is looking even busier for the Omni in downtown Charlottesville, where a complete renovation of its guest rooms, restaurant, public spaces and meeting rooms is already underway.

The renovations, expected to last until late September, have already closed down two of the hotel’s seven floors, or around 70 of the 205 total rooms as the hotel revives the building floor by floor. Floors are expected to be closed for four to six weeks at a time. Being unable to offer as many rooms, the hotel is “hugely impacted” by the renovations and revenue has fallen, said Shaista Nizaam, associate director of sales at Omni Charlottesville Hotel.

“This is the busiest time of the year, and we’re not seeing as much traffic as we’d like to see,” Nizaam told The Daily Progress.

In a typical summer, the Omni is fully booked on the weekends, with around 90% of rooms booked during the weekdays.

The decision to renovate during such a busy time came down to workforce availability and the supply chain, she said.

Still, Nizaam said she is excited about the renovations and sees the investment as “worth it.”

“Whatever struggles we’re going through now with not having the entire hotel available and open, the end result will be a great product,” Nizaam said.

The $15 million renovation project, the hotel’s first since 2009, is centered around a local design aesthetic representative of the University of Virginia, Thomas Jefferson and other characteristics of “modern southern culture,” Nizaam said. That includes a navy blue and orange color scheme, custom headboards showcasing Jefferson's Monticello estate as well as art, wallpaper and furniture with depictions of Central Virginia landmarks.

The Omni isn’t the first to take a Jeffersonian approach to interior design. The Forum, a Kimpton-brand hotel at UVa's Darden School of Business, officially opened in April. Drawing inspiration for design from UVa alumni and boasting 22,000 square feet of event space, the Forum is a “gathering place” for Darden and UVa students, faculty, staff and alumni, Darden Dean Scott Beardsley said at its opening.

The Omni, a popular spot for conferences downtown, is renovating its 12,400 square feet of event and meeting space with enhanced audio-visual technology and adding another three meeting rooms to push that number to 14,000 square feet.

It is also renovating its restaurant, the Pointe, to include a larger outdoor space, expanding the patio and bringing the bar into a new “garden conservatory,” part of an effort to attract more locals. The hotel currently has a remote restaurant which will operate in different spaces until renovations are complete.

Other renovations to the guest rooms include updating amenities such as TVs, lighting and fixtures as well as modernized bathrooms with walk-in showers. Rooms with two full beds will be replaced with two queen beds to meet “high demand,” and overall, the rooms will be brighter, Nizaam said.

“This is the best location in the area,” Nizaam said, referring to the Omni’s place at the top of Charlottesville's popular Downtown Mall. “The design is beautiful, and we’re hoping it will elevate the guest experience.”