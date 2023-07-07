Local solar developer Sigora Home is trying to quash rumors that it will soon be going out of business.

The company, formerly known as Sigora Solar, posted a statement to its website on June 30 claiming that reports of its demise were “simply not true.”

Michael Ball, CEO since June, told The Daily Progress that the company is not going bankrupt.

Questions about the developer’s future began swirling in earnest when a local podcast speculated about Sigora’s financials and other local residents noted that the group’s Charlottesville office has been vacated.

Ball said the company has consolidated into its warehouse office located in Staunton. A statement on Sigora’s website says it is undergoing “a restructuring process that will streamline our operations and further enhance our capabilities.”

Ball is Sigora’s third CEO in a single year. He replaced Andy Bindea, the company’s founder, last month, and Bindea replaced Logan Landry in November of last year.

Neither Bindea nor Landry returned requests for comment from The Daily Progress.

Since taking over the role, Ball said Sigora has laid off employees, secured some additional financing and is seeking to rebuild its sales force. The main focus, however, is delivering for its customers.

“The ultimate mission is about regaining that customer excellence,” Ball said.

Sigora appears to have much work to do in that regard.

Customers and former employees alike have told The Daily Progress that the company has a recent track record of prioritizing sales, ignoring clients once they sign a contract.

“They’re impossible to get a hold of. They were great up until the contract was signed, and after that, they stopped answering,” said John Ray, who had Sigora install solar panels on his home in 2020.

“Being a local company like that, you’d think they’d at least take care of people in the area,” said Ray, a Nelson County resident who grew up in Charlottesville.

Kelli Crickenberger said she had a similar experience after Sigora installed solar panels on her home in April.

“Our salesperson was very knowledgeable and seemed great,” she told The Daily Progress. “We found out later he stretched the truth about the process and how much money we’d be saving.”

Crickenberger said she called the company every day for three weeks but was unable to get anyone to answer the phone. At one point her husband began to worry that they had somehow been scammed.

“It was a very sick feeling,” Crickenberger said, noting that the company had acquired much of their personal information.

Ray does not believe the company is a scam.

“It’s just a badly run business,” he said. “But I think they have scam artists working for them.”

The employees who ignored the calls of Ray, Crickenberger and many other customers may no longer be with the company.

“I don’t think there are any secrets here. There’s been quite a lot of turnover in last six months,” said Bell.

Tad Luttrell was part of that turnover. The chief sales and marketing officer was let go by the company in November. Former Sigora energy consultant Brian Gearing described Luttrell as a “really old school, bulldog, sales bro type of guy.”

Gearing worked for Sigora from 2019 to 2022 and told The Daily Progress that Luttrell had a “sell at all costs” perspective.

In one instance, a customer Gearing worked with signed a contract to have solar panels installed on her home. A week later, her husband died unexpectedly. She wanted to cancel the contract after his death, so Gearing reached out to Luttrell to make that happen.

“Tad’s message was pretty much, ‘I don’t care if her husband died, you need to save this sale,’” Gearing recalled.

Luttrell did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Daily Progress.

But his sell-at-all-costs mentality others described may help explain why so many customers reported Sigora being helpful up until the sale was complete.

Until recently, it appears Sigora was a reputable business.

In 2019, it was named Solar Power World’s “Most-Forward Thinking Company”. It operated in 14 states and was the largest residential solar installer in Virginia. Crickenberger and Ray both chose Sigora because it had rave reviews from a number of their close friends.

“They went from the being the ‘it’ company everyone used to its customer service being nonexistent,” Crickenberger said.

Jeremy Hull is the owner of Remnant UAV, a small business that specializes in aerial photography. Sigora hired him to take images of customer’s roofs, requiring Hull to drive for hours around north and south Carolina. But when it came time to collect payment, Hull wouldn’t hear back.

“I’d be 12 invoices deep,” Hull told The Daily Progress. “I was like, ‘Can you please help me out and pay me at least one of the invoices you owe me?’”

Hull said he sent the company a letter of intent to sue.

“I don’t want to sue these people, I just want them to pay me my stuff,” he said.

Sigora still owes him three invoices for a total of $5,600.

In 2021, the company bought two solar installation companies in California. Ed Murray, the previous owner, said he bought them back in June of 2022.

When initially contacted by The Daily Progress about Sigora, Murray asked: “Are they out of business yet?”

Murray did not want to speak poorly of the company, expressing sympathy for the people who have been laid off. Asked why he bought back his two businesses, he responded that he “thought it was best to divest myself of that company.”

It remains unclear what led to Sigora’s apparent fall from grace.

“I’m not going to characterize anything as mismanagement because I wasn’t there for that period,” said Ball. “I do think our overheads were too high and that’s been remedied.”

Financials aside, Bell and his team have much work to do to salvage a badly battered reputation. Crickenberger and Ray want to know that if something goes wrong with their solar panels, they’ll be able to call Sigora and expect someone to help.

“We were trying to save money and be better for the environment, but now we feel stuck with them,” Crickenberger said. “We’re stuck in this 20-year-loan and hoping nothing goes wrong.”