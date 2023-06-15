Champion Hospitality Group, a once sprawling empire of brews and foods that some saw as the toast of Charlottesville, now finds itself mired in lawsuits and business closures, with another venue closing last week. The latest is Passiflora, a Tex-Mex restaurant on the Downtown Mall.

"They closed the restaurant," landlord Allan Cadgene told The Daily Progress. "They've been having difficulties."

Named for the passion flower, Passiflora opened in 2020 with fiery margaritas and such classics as tostadas and enchiladas alongside newer creations such as mahi mahi tacos.

Located at the Fifth Street crossing on the Downtown Mall, that property was previously the site of a long-running concept called Commonwealth Skybar, and Cadgene ascribed the recent closure to a lack of focus by Passiflora's owner: Hunter Smith.

"He didn't seem to pay it enough attention," said Cadgene. "Too many irons in the fire — trying to do many things at once."

A Suffolk native whose parents operate Afton Mountain Vineyards west of the city, Smith burst onto the beer-brewing scene in late 2012 with one of the earliest local microbreweries. Setting up shop in a former office building by the Belmont Bridge, the self-described "beer nerd" quickly established himself with Champion Brewing Company.

"I'm not a beer drinker, but they had good cans, and I saw the happy customers, the Facebook likes, and I saw their products at Scott Stadium," said veteran business consultant Stu Rifkin.

A former chef who helped devise the concepts for at least a dozen Charlottesville restaurants including the Nook, Northern Exposure and Cinema Taco, Rifkin found himself marveling at Smith's marketing.

"I remember Shower Beer and Missile Factory," said Rifkin. "He was so good at branding."

In the late 2010s, however, Smith began expanding beyond beer and opening restaurants. But over the past year, all of his venues except the original by the Belmont Bridge appear to have closed. Besides Passiflora, others to shutter were:

• Brasserie Saison on the Downtown Mall.

• Brasserie Superette next door.

• Champion Grill in the Shops at Stonefield.

• Champion Outpost in Lynchburg.

• Reason Beer in Seminole Place.

Additionally, Smith was scolded earlier this year by a nationally acclaimed chef named Laura Fonner. A veteran of the upscale Duner's restaurant in Ivy, Fonner launched her own place, Siren, in partnership with Smith about 18 months ago.

"You, Sir….rode the coattail of someone in the most vulnerable moment of their life," she wrote in a widely-shared Facebook post. "F--k you for not taking responsibility for ruining people’s lives with your poor business practices."

Siren survived, but Charlottesville and Albemarle County courts show eight lawsuits filed against Champion Hospitality Group or Champion Brewing in the past year — with one from a landlord that resulted last month in a judgment of nearly $373,000 plus nearly six figures in attorney's fees.

Smith contends that he is yet unable to discuss such situations.

"I have meetings scheduled with investors and other stakeholders next week and can’t comment," he told The Daily Progress via text message.

Rifkin wonders if Smith's story might have turned out differently had he stuck to beer.

"When I first heard the name Hunter Smith, it was around beer," said Rifkin. "They had food trucks come to his brewery, and they were moving their beer."

Rifkin said that it's impossible to manage so many operations.

"You can't own an independent restaurant unless you have an independent restaurant owner," said Rifkin. "You need somebody in there 50 hours a week that cares about the staff, the food and the service."