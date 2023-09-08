Pickleball fans who’d like to avoid injuries and look good while doing so can check out a new sport-specific sneaker from Keswick Hall resort and shoemaker Dr. Scholl’s.

The women’s “Dink It Pickleball Sneaker” has been designed for the quick response times and stability needs pickleball players have on the court, said Tristain Venables, tennis and pickleball pro at the luxury hotel and country club east of Charlottesville.

“Pickleball requires a lightweight shoe with lateral movement,” Venables told The Daily Progress. “There’s a lot of side-to-side movement.” To help prevent injuries, “it’s important to have that good lateral movement” in a shoe, Venables said.

The new shoe is being unveiled as pickleball is growing in popularity at Keswick Hall, which added two new pickleball courts this past June.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and since 2022, it has been the official state sport of Washington. Venables said that veteran tennis players often are surprised to find how challenging pickleball can be even though from the sidelines it looks a lot like tennis played on a small scale. Pickleball courts typically take up about half the space of a tennis court.

Once tennis fans try the sport, “they realize it’s harder than it looks,” Venables said. “It surprises a lot of tennis players. Tennis players can pick it up immediately — and there’s some unlearning to do.”

Instead of the stringed racquet used in tennis, pickleball action relies on a paddle. It’s shorter than a traditional racquet and has “a little roughness to it,” Venables said. And instead of tennis balls, pickleball players use plastic wiffle balls.

The design of the new pickleball courts took the characteristic sound made by the hole-pocked plastic balls into account.

“The perimeter of the court is surrounded by trees for noise deafening,” Venables said.

The new courts also have cushioned surfaces that can appeal to veterans of both hard and clay courts.

“It’s definitely softer on the body, especially on the knees,” Venables said. “It’s still a hard court.”

The nonvolley zone, nicknamed “the kitchen,” is red, and other court areas are tan and blue. Venables said the colors enhance depth perception to aid in play.

“It’s so much more fun when you understand the different areas of the court and how to use it,” Venables said. “It’s worth learning it the right way.”

Older players deserve credit for popularizing pickleball, which began its ascent to popularity at senior living facilities and retirement homes. But Venables said that more young adults and youngsters are discovering the sport.

At the nearby University of Virginia, the Pickleball Club founded just two years ago already boasts more than 600 members, and several of the school’s traditional tennis courts have been converted to pickleball courts.

At Keswick Hall, that means more family members are able to play the game together.

“Anyone can play pickleball. If you can play pingpong, you can play pickleball,” Venables said. “It’s not intimidating at all, and it allows different levels to play together.”

At Keswick Hall, saying goodbye to summer doesn’t mean it’s time to hand up your paddle.

“We’ll keep them open, like our tennis, year-round,” Venables said.

The Dink It sneaker is $70, and players can try the shoes while playing before deciding whether to buy them. The tennis shop at Keswick Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and offers a variety of Keswick-branded gifts and a whole range of racquet services and parts, including strings and grips.