Sitting at a picnic table near the Rivanna River, Kade Wiverg and Adam Cieszkiewicz enjoyed a beer, burger and the grand opening of their new favorite brewery.

The two were among a large crowd of customers on Friday that flocked to Hogwaller Brewing on East High Street in front of the Rivanna River Company.

“I just came out to support the best brewer in town,” Wiverg told The Daily Progress, snacking on French fries while under a large white tent that covers the brewery’s back patio. “It’s just an awesome place that I will now come to drink all of my beer and eat all of my burgers.”

If that glowing review and the packed parking lot was any indication, Hogwaller is off to a good start.

“We had people as soon as we opened the doors, and it really hasn’t slowed down much at all since then,” brewer and co-owner Mark Fulton told The Daily Progress. “We passed our final inspection this morning, opened our doors at 11 a.m. and have been jamming out since then.”

Hogwaller is the brainchild of Fulton and Will Richey, creator of Ten Course Hospitality, a restaurant group that includes Bebedero, Whiskey Jar and Café Frank in Charlottesville. Richey is handling the food, while Fulton is in charge of the beer.

The idea came during a playdate.

Both Fulton and Richey have 10-year-old daughters who have become close friends. While supervising their kids one day, Richey mentioned how he had been toying with the idea of opening a burger joint and also a brewery.

“’Well, I just lost my brewery. Happy to help you guys out,’” Richey remembered Fulton saying.

Fulton was referring to Reason Beer, a piece of Hunter Smith’s Champion Hospitality Group restaurant empire that once included about a half-dozen locations in Charlottesville and Central Virginia. Fulton was let go from Reason last December. The establishment closed in January.

“This food concept that they’re doing is something that Will has had in mind and been working on for years and never found a spot for it. And I needed a job, so it came together,” Fulton said with a laugh.

Richey brought in some assistance from his partner at another Charlottesville establishment: Tres Pittard of Revolutionary Soup.

Richey and Pittard said they think the Hogwaller burgers are the best they’ve made yet.

“We’ve been test kitchen-ing this thing since last winter,” Pittard told The Daily Progress. “So we’ve spent a lot of time and effort on this, and those tiny little steps that we’ve taken made a huge difference.”

They said they’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. The brewery is meant to be simple and low-key.

“These are just old-school burgers and barbecue. The only thing that’s different about what we’re doing is all of our proteins are locally sourced,” Richey said. The beef is from Timber Creek Farm in Ivy and the pulled pork comes from Polyface Farms near Staunton.

The menu also includes a “Not Burgers” section that features just two items: a grilled cheese sandwich and a plant-based burger. Each is named after Richey and Fulton’s daughters, one of whom is a vegetarian and the other is a grilled cheese aficionada.

“Simple and approachable and affordable. Affordable, but good for you, junk food,” Richey said. “Tres is a trained chef, so to have a trained chef cooking basic foods is a quality add that we have.”

Travis Ross split a burger with his mother Shelia.

“It was great. I like the way they seasoned the beef,” Ross told The Daily Progress after finishing his beer. “We’re all about quality over quantity.”

For now, Hogwaller is serving guest draft beers from a list curated by Fulton. But the team hopes to get a permit soon so that Fulton can begin brewing his own beers. The aim is to have at least a handful of the tap beers to be brewed in house by September, and ultimately the entire beer list will be Hogwaller brews, original recipes crafted by Fulton.

That’s welcome news for Dave O’Neill, who worked for Fulton at Reason.

“Selling his beer was the easiest thing in the world,” O’Neill told The Daily Progress. “I didn’t know he’d land on his feet so quickly. I’m so happy he did. I can’t wait to try his beer again, because it’s the best in Charlottesville.”

“It was tragic,” said Wiverg of Reason’s demise, munching away on a burger. “But from the ashes rises the phoenix.”