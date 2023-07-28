Charlottesville-based nanotechnology company Laser Thermal has announced a $2.9 million investment to expand its facilities in Charlottesville, promising to bring 28 new jobs to the area.

“We are excited at the opportunity of hiring new workers and bringing in more people to our amazing community here in Charlottesville,” John Gaskins, co-founder and CEO of Laser Thermal told The Daily Progress. “We are thrilled to continue to grow our business.”

Gaskins said the company will be growing its facilities at Ix Art Park in downtown Charlottesville from 2,700 square feet to 5,200. The new space will help the company establish a set manufacturing space.

“We are going to use the money to not only hire new people over the next few years but expand our facilities to have a dedicated manufacturing space that’ll help us maintain quality control and control over our processes,” Gaskins said.

Gaskins left his research job at the University of Virginia 3 1/2 years ago to found Laser Thermal with his university colleague Patrick Hopkins. Hopkins still works at UVa, where he is the Whitney Stone Professor of Engineering, in addition to Laser Thermal.

The pair established Laser Thermal to help empower semiconductor manufacturers and other small-electronics producers to enhance their products by providing accurate nano-scale property analysis, Gaskins said.

“We create products that are vital to companies understanding heat transfer at a very small scale, smaller than even a hair,” Gaskins said. “We work to help build better computer and phone chips, 5G and 6G technology, and other emerging and vital technology industries.”

The recent investment in Charlottesville has been heralded by state and local leaders.

“Laser Thermal’s decision to expand its research and development capacity in Charlottesville highlights the economic development generated from our world-class universities like the University of Virginia and the innovation and talent they produce,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “The company’s success also showcases Virginia’s ongoing technology sector growth, and we look forward to a continued partnership.”

Youngkin’s office said the announcement showcases the business bona fides he said he’d bring to the Executive Mansion in Richmond

“Governor Youngkin’s business expertise, commitment to lower the cost of living, expand job opportunities, reduce regulations, foster economic growth, and workforce development makes Virginia such a desirable place for companies,” Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter told The Daily Progress in an email.

Even local leaders crossed party lines to celebrate the news.

“Our long-term fiscal health as a city depends on us having businesses located in the City; we cannot just be a bedroom community,” Charlottesville Mayor Lloyd Snook told The Daily Progress via email. “We need a diversified economy. ... Startups sometimes have a hard time finding space that is adequate for the next step after you start. A startup may need 2000 square feet; the next step up is for a space of about 5,000 feet. For our economic development plan, this is great.”

Snook quoted from the late Massachusetts senator and presidential hopeful Paul Tsongas: “You can’t be pro-jobs and anti-business.”

State Sen. Creigh Deeds echoed Youngkin’s remarks on the critical role of UVa in attracting and retaining jobs to the area and Snook’s pro-business remarks.

“The job growth will keep talent and innovation here in Virginia, which will provide a cascade of benefits in the years to come,” Deeds said in a statement. “The continued investment in our community by Laser Thermal highlights the vital importance of a strong system of higher education to economic growth and success in the Commonwealth and reflects the strength of our region in the tech space.”