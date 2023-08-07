An electrical fire Monday morning outside of Guajiros Miami Eatery on West Main Street in Charlottesville closed the restaurant for the day.

“Everyone is safe and sound and it was well contained before it made any real damage,” according to a post on Guajiros’ Facebook Page.

The Charlottesville Fire Department was dispatched at 9:47 a.m. to a reported fire in the restaurant’s breaker box outside the building. Crews arrived a minute later as the restaurant’s owner was using a fire extinguisher to put out the flames, officials said.

Damage was contained to the meter box and units were only there for 10 to 15 minutes, Charlottesville Fire Marshal Joe Phillips told The Daily Progress.

Guajiros is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays.

The restaurant may remain closed Tuesday as Dominion Energy investigates the fire's cause, according to the restaurant's Facebook.

“Maybe not, these Dominion people are confident, efficient and mad cool so we’ll play it by ear for tomorrow,” the Facebook post reads.