Mount Ida Reserve, telecom tycoon Tom Sullivan’s 4,500-acre combination winery-brewery-event venue-residential development-horse farm-private estate south of Charlottesville, was originally listed for $75 million in 2020.

Without a buyer willing to take on the highest price tag in Virginia history, however, the property is being divided into pieces.

The latest piece to sell: Reventon Farm, a 743-acre parcel near Scottsville with land in both Albemarle and Fluvanna counties.

The buyer, Sun Communities, is a Michigan-based developer of recreational vehicle resorts and campgrounds across the country. But instead of a new RV park, the company is planning to preserve most of the property’s natural features with an agritourism resort.

Company officials told The Daily Progress they want to capture the feel of a summer boarding camp, with 250 cottages and a variety of outdoor and rural recreational activities.

“We saw this project opportunity in the area of Charlottesville, there’s a lot of proximity to the Washington, D.C., metro area and we’ll be able to offer a way to decompress and slow down,” said Bill Raffoul, senior vice president of development at Sun Communities.

Susan Payne, chair of the board of directors of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, told The Daily Progress Sun Communities picked an ideal spot.

“Tourism is unique here in that we have both a city feeling with Charlottesville and we have right on the doorstep a more rural feeling with the counties that surround the city,” said Payne, who is also the president of the Blue Ridge Group, the Charlottesville marketing firm helping Sun Communities with communications for the project. “I think it’s hard to find such a beautiful spot.”

Reventon Farm, which Sun Communities is renaming Briery Creek Farm, is a part of what used to be Mount Ida Reserve.

The estate was bought and developed in 2002 by Sullivan, founder of TeleCorp PCS Inc., a phone company bought by AT&T in 2001.

The entirety of Mount Ida Reserve was originally listed for $75 million in 2020. If it had sold for that price, it would have been the most expensive residential property sale in the history of the commonwealth.

Sullivan, whose children attended the University of Virginia, said he was selling the property because he rarely gets to spend time there anymore.

Now, the property is split into multiple parcels, with the largest of 2,784 acres listed for $52.6 million.

One of the other parcels, what will soon be Briery Creek Farm, at 6055 Rolling Road is now under contract with Sun Communities, which hopes to open the resort in 2026.

After initially “looking for suitors” to buy his property, Sullivan has had to approve any plans for the farm before they were put forward to the counties, according to Raffoul.

“This specific one, I’m not in a position to comment about,” said Daniel Heider, the listing agent for the property.

Should Sun Communities’ plan come to fruition, an overnight stay in one of its 250 cottages at the Briery Creek “boarding camp” will cost anywhere from $400 to $500 a night.

The company has also submitted special-use applications for “activity in the floodplains,” where it plans to build floating docks on a lake that is on the property. The area might also see prototype “treehouses” — accommodations on stilts, 10 feet up in the air to minimize impact on the floodplains — Raffoul said.

Much like its parent property, Mount Ida, Briery Creek could also feature an on-site tasting room for a winery, cidery or brewery, tapping into the growing Virginia tourist industry of “wine, beer and whiskey,” as Payne put it. Raffoul said he hopes that will bolster the farm-to-table aspect of the project.

The Albemarle County Planning Commission will vote on a recommendation to approve the plans at a public hearing Sept. 12, and Sun Communities said it expects to present its plans before the Board of Supervisors for approval by the end of the year.

Sun Communities outlined its plans at two public hearings in Scottsville March 30 and June 29, where officials were met with both enthusiasm and criticism.

According to Bill Fritz, development process manager in Albemarle County, residents raised concerns about traffic, noise and changes to the character of the area. Their biggest concern was that the site would be an RV park.

But one of the goals of the project is to preserve the area’s natural features and rural character as much as possible — by at least 85%. And that means no RVs.

“RV communities tend to be a little bit more active, it’s not as peaceful of an environment,” Raffoul said. “The experience that we think fits here looks and feels more like summer camp.”

Other campground and cabin projects in Central Virginia have attracted the ire of neighbors with similar concerns. Greene County is currently wrestling with the proposed 85-acre, 144-unit Sojourner “glampground” that nearby residents say will increase traffic, noise and pollution and bring in rowdy out-of-towners to a quiet community.

Briery Creek Farm is not alone, but it is different.

If completed it will be the biggest project of its kind in the area. And unlike a campground, it will address the area’s “shortfall of short-term rental units,” according to a June 29 fact sheet.

With the growth of tourism in rural Virginia, vacation rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO haven’t been able to keep up with demand for accommodations, a gap Briery Creek Farm aims to address, Raffoul said.

The project also promises to fuel the local economy: 809 jobs and $37.5 million in total annual economic output, according to the company’s estimates.

“I think Scottsville and Fluvanna are fortunate,” said Payne. “Let’s be obvious, you look at the budgets in the county, they’re not being that successful, per the new schools and everything.”

And if that’s not enough to convince Scottsville Briery Creek Farm is a good thing, Payne has another plus: It could be a whole lot worse.

“They could put in something people don’t like as much,” Payne said. “The community is fortunate. Otherwise people build factories.”