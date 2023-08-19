“Did you ride today?”

David Lamb died at the age of 78 at his Oakland Heights Farm on May 20, two years after the death of his wife, Sally Lamb. A renowned horseman, beloved mentor and respected figure in the equine industry, David Lamb was instrumental in establishing legislation to protect and promote equine activities in Virginia.

He also rode every day, and encouraged those around him to do so as well. He always asked those around him that same simple question, according to Carol Villagran, a boarder at Oakland Heights.

“He did it every day,” Villagran told The Daily Progress. “We do it every day. Every day.”

David Lamb grew up in a small town in Southwest Virginia, riding his pony to school. He managed a farm in the 1970s, where he trained and showed cutting horses for the sport, which involves a rider, a stock horse and a herd of cattle.

He green broke young horses — training them under saddle — after 1979 when he and Sally Lamb bought Oakland Heights Farm in Orange County. He also trained horses for well-known equestrians and exported ranch and trail horses to South America and along the East Coast.

Oakland Heights would go on to become one of the most well-known horse farms in Virginia. Today, it hosts daily trail rides, riding lessons, summer camps for children and the BLM Bull and Rodeo, which attracts thousands of people each year. It’s also become a spot for weddings and engagements.

“I wish we would have written a book of all the stuff that happened with the trail rides, the things and the people, because the adventures have been unbelievable,” David Lamb’s son Matt Lamb said, recalling mishaps with wedding dresses and trail rides that became engagements.

Before Oakland Heights Farm was the renowned riding site, honeymoon host and horse farm it is today, it was a property with a “grown-up jungle” of a house filled with critters and no working bathrooms. The Lambs renovated the place, filling it with framed photos, a wood stove, fox figurines and Thursday night dinners, where family, friends and “anybody who wants to come” was invited.

Friends and family of the Lamb patriarch agreed that he never met a stranger. He also never met a celebrity — even though the likes of Christopher Reeves, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Armstrong came to the farm to ride, many keeping up with David Lamb over the years.

“He really didn’t care how famous you were,” Matt Lamb said. He recalled when Gwyneth Paltrow once came to Oakland Heights to ride.

“She came here flipping her hair,” Matt Lamb said. “And he says, ‘I’m David Lamb, who are you?’ You couldn’t have smacked her in the face and made her feel smaller. He knew who she was, but he wanted to prove a point.”

“And then he said, ‘I understand you’re here to ride. Let me help you learn how to ride,’” Matt Lamb said.

Lamb was instrumental in legislation involving the equine industry, offering his expertise and concerns. He and his wife also helped establish annual legislative trail rides. Often hosted at Oakland Heights, Virginia legislators and their families joined the Horse Council for a weekend of riding, discussing the equine industry and building relationships.

“David was able to establish a relationship with legislators, whereby the Horse Council and the horse industry as a whole had a relationship with their legislators,” Sue Alvis, treasurer of the Virginia Horse Council, told The Daily Progress. The Horse Council, which David Lamb helped found, is a body committed to the expansion of the equine industry in Virginia. “I think that’s one of David’s really important legacies.”

State Sen. Emmett Hanger has not missed one trail ride for the past 28 years.

“Here’s something that I think has somewhat deteriorated,” the Augusta County Republican told The Daily Progress. “We have a very, very divided partisan politics that legislators or others involved in politics do not take opportunities to work and play, have fun and socialize with people, the other party, Democrats, Republicans, together.”

Over the many years of the legislative trail ride, Hanger said he forged close friendships with lawmakers from across the aisle, as well as David Lamb himself. Lamb and the Horse Council often went to Richmond to share their concerns about funding, promotion, insurance and liability in the equine industry.

“But he never really got into trying to prescribe or dictate to me specific pieces of legislation, or anything of that sort,” Hanger said. “He just gave me the general problem, or concerns that were out there.”

Of the legislation that Lamb was influential in creating was Virginia’s agritourism activity liability law in 2006. The law, which was adopted by dozens of states, dictates that a farm is not liable for injuries that occur on its property as long as it is not negligent and displays a clear sign of warning at its entrance.

David Lamb also played a part in establishing a definition of a legal fence and legislation creating the Virginia Horse Center and the Virginia Horse Industry Board.

Another one of David Lamb’s legacies was his work with children, Alvis said. For more than 25 years, both David and Sally Lamb were leaders of 4-H, a government program to encourage youth in agriculture. They also held “cowboy camps” at Oakland Heights teaching riding and horsemanship to children.

“They spent the time with them and they made horsemen,” said Matt Lamb. ”There’s so many that have left here that have gone on to become great horsemen.”

David Lamb was a calm, no-drama teacher, Villagran said. She drove more than an hour to learn from him in 2007 and has been boarding at Oakland Heights Farm since.

“Safety and horsemanship were the absolute most important things, and that’s what he taught all of us,” Villagran said.

And of course, David Lamb shared his horsemanship with his son. Matt Lamb was 2 weeks old when he was set onto a horse in front of his father, and he was riding by the time he was 3.

His father pushed him hard, Matt Lamb said. But maybe that’s because he had high expectations given his own skills on the saddle.

David Lamb could ride both Western and English, broke horses until the was 55 years old and trained veterinarians himself, his son said.

He loved people, lived every day as if it were his last and did the trail ride every day as if it were his first time, Matt Lamb said.

David Lamb was diagnosed with ALS in his spine early in the year. When he stopped going out to the barn in February, his son knew something was wrong.

On May 20, Matt Lamb was sitting in the kitchen. The stove to his left, the windows at his back and a china cabinet to his right, a wooden shelf of dusty cookbooks just beyond the table. He said he felt his mother’s presence, and heard her tell him that it was going to be OK. A minute later, his father was dead.

David Lamb was usually a more reserved man, Hanger said, but he could recall one moment of levity.

The two were on a trail ride, but instead of riding a horse, Hanger was seated on a mule. Hanger’s mount decided to lie down. Then it sprung up, launching Hanger into the air before landing right back down on the saddle.

The typically cool David Lamb broke into a fit of laughter. It was “just a funny moment to laugh together,” Hanger said.

“He was a real cowboy and just a genuine, down-to-earth person,” Hanger said. “He enjoyed what he did, and he helped other people get introduced to that.”

“It’s kind of a dream you have and you sort of follow the journey and see where it takes you,” David Lamb told the Orange County Review after being inducted into the Virginia Quarter Horse Association Board of Directors Hall of Fame in 2022. “And I’ve been lucky in the horse world to get to go to a lot of different countries and sell horses and achieve a fair amount.”

Hanger said David Lamb was the “head cowboy.” Matt Lamb said he was more than just a horseman, he was a “true cowboy.”

Matt Lamb plans to continue to manage Oakland Heights Farm. The farm’s last rodeo of the season is Sept. 9, and a “celebration of life” for David Lamb will be held 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 followed by a potluck supper. Attendees are requested to bring a side dish or dessert and the beverage of their choice.

After that, the Thursday night dinners will continue, the trail rides will continue and so will the legislative rides, Matt Lamb said. There was never any question about that.

“It will never be the same because their presence really isn’t, it’s not here anymore — physically. Otherwise, they’re around,” Matt Lamb said. “It was important to give back and to keep what’s here going.”

In the words of David Lamb, “We ride every day.”