German low-cost grocery store chain Lidl is closing its only location in the Charlottesville area this Saturday after fewer than two years in operation.

The location at 29th Place shopping center in Albemarle County just north of the city was not attracting enough customers or sales, Lidl told The Daily Progress.

“After a thorough review of the performance of our store network, we made the difficult decision to close the store in Charlottesville on July 16,” Lidl said in a provided statement. “This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth.”

Lidl also said it was committed to helping workers find jobs at other stores.

“We appreciate the contributions team members in Charlottesville have made and want them to be part of our growing network of stores,” Lidl said. “We are offering all employees a position at another Lidl store in the area and are working closely with them on the transition.”

The closest Lidl to Charlottesville is in Culpeper, more than 45 miles away.

"It's a shame," shopper Rajaa Krayem told The Daily Progress on Tuesday as she left the store, "I like this store, it's good for the people here."

Lidl opened its location at 29th Place in 2021, taking over the space once occupied by Steinmart, the discount department store that filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Back in 2017, the grocer was discussing opening two locations in Albemarle County, including a freestanding standalone location on Pantops, but ultimately opted to take over the vacant Steinmart storefront.

Lidl operates roughly 11,200 stores in 32 countries around the world. Its primary appeal to grocery shoppers is low costs, high quality, modern store layouts and hassle-free shopping.

Nevertheless, the international powerhouse has struggled some in the U.S. market since opening its doors in the States in 2017.

American shoppers were initially unfamiliar with the brand, and Lidle also faced stiff competition from fellow German grocer Aldi, which has been operating in the U.S. since 1976.

In the U.S., Lidl has fewer than 200 locations, while Aldi, which has more than 2,000 American locations, is planning to debut 120 locations in the U.S. in 2023 alone.

The Charlottesville area's Aldi is less than a mile down U.S. 29 from the soon-to-shuttered Lidl.

And it's not the only nearby grocer.

In fact, there are more than 15 grocery stores within a 5-mile radius of the 29th Place Lidl, many of them better-known names including Kroger, Harris-Teeter, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.

Lidl generated roughly $80 million in profits in the U.S. last year, according to Zippia, a company that tracks profits of international companies. The bulk of Lidl’s revenue comes from its stores across Europe.

The 29th Place store closing is not alone.

Lidl plans to shut down its Richmond location as well as operations in Thomasville, North Carolina; Florence, South Carolina; and Howell, New Jersey.

The store closures follow Lidl’s decision to lay off about 200 corporate employees, mainly at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Arlington in February.

While Lidl would not comment further, it appears those closures are part of a pivot to other markets and not a winding down of all operations.

While those stores close, others are opening in larger cities, including Washington, D.C., and Greensboro, North Carolina. Both held grand openings on June 28. Lidl is also planning to build a 33,000-square-foot location in Brooklyn in New York City.