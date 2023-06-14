About a year ago, Fiona Hamilton-Little made a donation to the Schoolhouse Thrift Shop on Rio Road.

In the 1970s, Hamilton-Little and her husband attended many elegant evening parties where she wore long, hand-made Belgian dresses. One was sleeveless with blue, pink and purple flowers, another with long sleeves and "a high, silly collar.”

Hamilton-Little held on to the dresses for years after moving to Charlottesville. But with no plans to wear them again, she donated the dresses to the Schoolhouse Thrift Shop, hoping that someone else could make use of them.

Not long after, a young woman tried on the dresses in the thrift store. They fit like they were made for her, and the woman walked out of the store having purchased the evening dresses — though not before taking photos to send to Hamilton-Little.

“I was just so happy that there was a young person who could enjoy them,” said Hamilton-Little, who has been volunteering at the Schoolhouse Thrift Shop nearly as long as it has been open.

After 31 years of selling “gently used” clothing, books, home goods and evening dresses, the second-hand stores is closing. The Schoolhouse Thrift Shop’s last day of business is July 15.

The Schoolhouse building required extensive repairs that have compounded over the years, according to manager Finis Craft. Alongside issues involving water damage and mold, the cost of remediation became too steep for the nonprofit organization to shoulder.

A lack of volunteers has also posed a challenge to the store, Craft said. The pandemic prompted volunteers to step back for health or personal reasons, making it more difficult to run the store and its “annex” location next door.

But it is not the end of the thrift shop entirely, according to Sharon Lorish, volunteer coordinator and the thrift shop’s acting secretary. The nonprofit group is maintaining its 501(c)(3) status and may even come back in a different location or form, Lorish said, floating the idea of creating an online thrift shop instead.

“It will go dormant for a while,” Lorish said. “But who knows, we may be a phoenix organization and arise out of the wetness in the basement and end up somewhere else.”

Once the lease is up, the Schoolhouse will go back to the Church of Our Savior, which owns the building. Both Lorish and Nan Massie, another longtime volunteer at the thrift shop, said they are hoping the church will repair the building.

Massie said she is currently looking into obtaining historical status for the building, which has been around since the 1890s. And long before it opened as a thrift store in 1992, it actually functioned as a schoolhouse, as well as the location for Church of Our Savior’s Sunday school classes.

Now a ministry of Region XV of the Episcopal Church, the Schoolhouse Thrift Shop distributes its proceeds to local charities, contributing “quite a bit” to them, Craft said. Without the thrift shop, those charities may be affected, said Cass Bailey, pastor at Trinity Episcopal Church and a former board member of the thrift shop.

“Everybody recognizes that there's going to be a loss, but there was a real health issue in keeping it open,” Bailey said.

Lorish recalled looking for toys as a new resident in Charlottesville so that her grandchildren could have fun at “Granny’s house.”

“I found myself in a thrift shop, and I’ve spent a lot of time here since,” she said. Lorish has been volunteering at the store for a decade.

“Charlottesville is a generous, generous community, and I appreciate the support that the Schoolhouse Thrift Shop has gotten over the years,” Lorish said.

Craft agreed about Charlottesville’s charitability, noting the high-end quality of many of the donations. At least six times in the past six years since he started working there, individuals moving into assisted-living facilities have donated full households worth of furniture to the thrift shop.

“Just bring a truck to my house, everything in the house is yours,” Craft recalled someone saying.

Craft also recalled multiple times while working the register when he literally sold the shirt off his back to customers. Moments like those embodied what the Schoolhouse was all about, Craft said.

“I’ve had numerous times somebody said, ‘I really like your sweater’ or ‘I really like your shirt.’ And I’m like, ‘Well what size are you?’” Craft said. “If it was my size, I would pull something from the rack of the thrift shop, and then go into the fitting room and take my sweater or my shirt off. And I would sell it to them off my back.”

“You know, that made somebody happy,” Craft said. “That made me happy.”