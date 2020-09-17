Burley school, Carr homesite approved for state historic register

The school, the board noted, is built in the modern Stripped Classical style.

The buildings, home and property of River View Farm, which is part of the Ivy Creek Natural Area, also was approved for inclusion on the historic register.

The farm was the home of Hugh Carr, a former slave who bought the property in 1870. The existing house was built in 1880 and was home to Carr, his wife, Texie M. Hawkins, and seven children.

The board cited River View Farm as important “for its legacy as a prosperous working farm owned by an African American family, members of a community of black farmers, tradespeople, businesspersons, ministers and educators centered on Union Ridge and Hydraulic Mills in Albemarle County during the late 1800s.”

Carr’s daughter, Mary Carr Greer, became a teacher and principal for 20 years at the Albemarle Training School, the only post-elementary school available to African American students in the county during segregation.

The training school was replaced in 1951 when Burley High School opened.

A year after Greer's death in 1973, the county named a newly built elementary school after her. Her husband, Conley Greer, was Albemarle’s first African American agricultural extension agent, serving from 1918 to 1953.