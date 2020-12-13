Buckingham woman, juvenile die in Scottsville Road crash

A Buckingham County woman and a juvenile died during a Saturday evening car crash, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. at the intersection of Scottsville Road and Red Hill Road, county police said. First responders discovered that a vehicle had taken a right-hand turn to go southbound on Scottsville Road and entered the northbound traffic lane. The vehicle was struck head on by another vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver, Sandra Bartola Figueroa Guillen, 35, and a juvenile passenger were found dead at the site of the crash, police said. A second juvenile passenger was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in stable condition. There were no injuries reported from the second vehicle.

No other information was available Sunday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Albemarle police. It was the 12th fatal traffic crash and 13th and 14th fatalities investigated by the county police in 2020.

— Staff reports