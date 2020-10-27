Buckingham’s next environmental justice fight? Maybe gold mining

Early results were promising, and in September 2019, Aston Bay signed an agreement with forest products company Weyerhaeuser to lease mineral rights on almost 11,000 acres in Central Virginia. Drilling continued on the Buckingham site, which sits off Warminster Church Road in the northwestern part of the county; by August 2020, Aston Bay CEO Thomas Ullrich had declared the company had found “a high-grade, at-surface gold vein system at Buckingham, as well as an adjacent wider zone of lower-grade disseminated gold mineralization.”

In the same statement, Ullrich said Aston Bay planned “to conduct similar geophysical programs this fall on two other properties where shallow pre-1850 mining also confirms the existence of near-surface gold.”

But there was one major problem. Buckingham County wasn’t aware the drilling was occurring until June 2020, when staff received two complaints about the activity on parcels of land owned by Buckingham Land and Timber, a company with ties to Jack’s Fork. Furthermore, the parcels were zoned for agricultural use, with a special-use permit needed for mining or quarrying.

“We do not have a clear and defined definition of exploratory mining and how that would impact our zoning districts and if it would be allowed or not by right,” Buckingham Zoning Administrator Nicci Edmondston told the Planning Commission in July.

