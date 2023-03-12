The Buckingham County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday.

The board’s regular meeting will be preceded by a Virginia Department of Transportation work session at 5 p.m. where the VDOT six-year plan is scheduled to be discussed.

The regular meeting, expected to start at 6 p.m., includes a discussion of VDOT road matters, with division resident engineer Scott Frederick in attendance, as well as a number of presentations.

Those presentations include annual updates from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service and James River Boys and Girls Club, as well as budget presentations from various groups, including the JAUNT regional transportation system.

The board is also scheduled to hear zoning matters and a ​​proposed lease of Gene Dixon Park by the Buckingham County Youth League.

Both meetings are open to the public and will be held Monday in the Peter Francisco Auditorium of the Buckingham Administration Complex at 13360 W. James Anderson Highway in the village of Buckingham.

The meeting can also be streamed on YouTube.