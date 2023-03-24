A Buckingham County college student has been named the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation's 2023 ambassador.

Tanner Wise was recognized during the federation’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference on March 11. Wise graduated from Buckingham County High School and today studies animal and poultry sciences at Virginia Tech.

The ambassador program recognizes young adults for their interest and achievements in agriculture, according to the federation. The chosen ambassador also receives a $2,000 cash prize.

Wise said during the leadership conference that, as an ambassador, he’ll educate the general public about agriculture and highlight the importance of youth involvement in agricultural organizations. He'll also make public appearances representing the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, according to a statement.

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest farmers’ advocacy group with 133,000 members in 88 county bureaus, according to a statement.