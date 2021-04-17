 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRHD to receive smaller shipment of vaccines this week; minors must be accompanied
0 comments
alert top story

BRHD to receive smaller shipment of vaccines this week; minors must be accompanied

  • 0
Vaccine clinic

The Blue Ridge Health District's COVID-19 vaccination site in the former JC Penney store at Fashion Square mall.

 Erin Edgerton

The Blue Ridge Health District will be receiving a decreased number of vaccines in the coming week, according to a news release.

For the week of April 19, the health district will receive 2,340 first doses and 1,170 second doses of Pfizer vaccines and 2,700 first doses and 600 second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Johnson & Johnson shipments have been paused nationwide in response to six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot reported among more than 7 million people who received the shot.

Per the release, Moderna is only available for ages 18 and up, while Pfizer is available for those 16 and older. For 16- and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

— Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert