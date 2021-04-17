BRHD to receive smaller shipment of vaccines this week; minors must be accompanied

The Blue Ridge Health District will be receiving a decreased number of vaccines in the coming week, according to a news release.

For the week of April 19, the health district will receive 2,340 first doses and 1,170 second doses of Pfizer vaccines and 2,700 first doses and 600 second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Johnson & Johnson shipments have been paused nationwide in response to six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot reported among more than 7 million people who received the shot.

Per the release, Moderna is only available for ages 18 and up, while Pfizer is available for those 16 and older. For 16- and 17-year-olds to get vaccinated, they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

— Staff reports