BRHD to provide third vaccine dose for immunocompromised; medical documentation not required

The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also are investigating whether to allow vaccinations for children younger than 11 on an emergency basis, officials said.

“The delta variant is far more contagious than we have experienced so far,” McKay said. “Those masks will be a critical step in minimizing risk of transmission. It may not completely eliminate it, but it will minimize it.”

McKay said the spread has occurred evenly across the entire district. Each locality rose from low to moderate transmission in July, as rated by the CDC, and to high or substantial spread level as of Monday.

“We’re definitely in a surge, and cases will continue to increase as we see individuals come into close contact over the next few weeks,” he said.

Dr. Denise Bonds, BRHD director, said the return of students to schools and to UVa could provide an uptick in case counts because of people being in close proximity in indoor settings.

UVa is requiring all students to be vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination prior to coming to Grounds. The school also is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor university facilities except for dormitories and other student housing or in associated common areas.