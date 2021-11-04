 Skip to main content
BRHD offering COVID-19 vaccine for children age five to 11 starting Saturday
BRHD offering COVID-19 vaccine for children age five to 11 starting Saturday

The Blue Ridge Health District will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11 beginning Saturday, following guidance from CDC and FDA. Currently, vaccines for five to 11 year old children are by appointment only; no walk-ins available. The vaccine is free. Appointments are available at the BRHD Community Vaccination Center in Seminole Square at 393 Hillsdale Drive and the UVa Health Vaccination Center at the Battle Building on West Main Street. Appointments can be made online at tinyurl.com/d542ra4f. More information is available by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling the BRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 434-972-6261 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).— Staff reports

