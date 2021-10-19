BRHD makes online sign-ups for COVID-19 testing available

Seeking to make COVID-19 testing more efficient, the Blue Ridge Health District is rolling out online sign-ups for appointments at its health departments and at the JCPenney testing site at Fashion Square Mall on Fridays.

Previously, testing appointments had to be made over the phone. Appointments aren’t necessary, though, in order to receive a COVID-19 test through the health district.

When registering, community members will enter personal information then proceed to a second page where a 30-minute time slot can be selected. Those who register should arrive during their selected time slot. The health district also recommends including a phone number that can accept text messages and receive emails when registering in order to make getting test results and needed documentation easier. The health district will text a link where people can see their test results through a secure Virginia Department of health website.

Verification of identity will be needed, including an individual’s name, date of birth and test date. Results will continue to be available within 72 hours.

Community members may still call the BRHD hotline at (434) 972-6261 to register or ask questions.

The health district’s testing sites are one of several options in the area where people can get a COVID-19 test. For more information, go to vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-tjhd-testing-sites.